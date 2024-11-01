A legendary name among punk rock fans is performing a one-off gig at Cleveleys this month - one of only four gigs in the UK at this time.

And unusually, Mick Rossi, the original and current rhythm guitarist with Slaughter & the Dogs, is playing for free.

He is performing at the Blackstage Cleveleys bar, on Victoria Road, West, on Thursday November 28, from around 7pm.

People who want to attend are advised to get to the bar early as entry is on a first come, first served basis.

Fleetwood man Moz Murray, a promoter and friend of the band, said: “Mick lives over in LA now but he will be over for only four select shows playing solo, two nights in Scotland, one night in Nottingham and the final night here in Cleveleys.

“The Cleveleys show is the only one which is free - Mick said he wanted to perform as a thankyou to the bar’s owner, Ian Fletcher, for Ian’s massive support of live music over the years.

“Ian and his team have given a platform to local bands and also managed to bring bigger names to the Waterloo Music Bar in Blackpool and his ther bar, Backstage Cleveleys.

“It’s pretty amazing that we will get the chance to see him up close and live at a local bar in Cleveleys and the event will be free entry.”

Formed in Manchester back in 1975, Slaughter & the Dogs were one of the first generation of punk bands in the UK and early pioneers of the scene in the North West.

They were the supporting act for the Sex Pistols at Manchester Lesser Free Trade Hall on 20 July 1976, one of rock music’s most iconic and influential gigs, spawning a new generation of bands who became legendary.

In the four decades since forming, the Dogs have recorded five studio albums, endured break-ups, line-up changes and reunions.

Next year they will be a headline act at Blackpool’s famous Rebellion festival.

Ian Fletcher, wgo runs the Waterloo Music Bar, Blackstage Blackpool and Backstage Cleveleys, said: “It’s great that Moz is bringing Mick Rossi over and that’s he’s doing it for free.

“For me, this is my way of saying thank you to local music fans who have supported the bands and our venues since the dark days of the Covid lockdown.

“It should be a great night.”