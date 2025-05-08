Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are urging the public to call 999 if they spot a 12-year-old boy who was last seen in Poulton-le-Fylde earlier today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Codie-Lea was last seen on Fouldrey Avenue at 8.45am, and police said they were “really concerned about him”.

He is described as 5ft 4in tall, with brown hair, and was wearing black and green Montirex trousers, a navy blue t-shirt and black trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are urging the public to call 999 if they spot Codie-Lea who was last seen in Poulton-le-Fylde | Lancashire Police

Codie-Lea has links to Poulton-le-Fylde, Fleetwood and Morecambe.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you see Codie-Lea, call 999 and let us know straight away.

“If you have information that could help us find him, call 101 and quote log 0320 of May 8.”