Police are urging the public to call 999 if they spot a 12-year-old boy who was last seen in Poulton-le-Fylde earlier today.

Codie-Lea was last seen on Fouldrey Avenue at 8.45am, and police said they were “really concerned about him”.

He is described as 5ft 4in tall, with brown hair, and was wearing black and green Montirex trousers, a navy blue t-shirt and black trainers.

Police are urging the public to call 999 if they spot Codie-Lea who was last seen in Poulton-le-Fylde | Lancashire Police

Codie-Lea has links to Poulton-le-Fylde, Fleetwood and Morecambe.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you see Codie-Lea, call 999 and let us know straight away.

“If you have information that could help us find him, call 101 and quote log 0320 of May 8.”

