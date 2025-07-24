The public have been urged to call 999 if they see a missing man who may be confused and possibly travelled to Blackpool.

Victor Goodwin, who also goes by the name Gary Monks, is missing from the Keighley Road area of Colne.

The 68-year-old was last seen on Sunday at Liverpool Lime Street Station.

Officers believe he may have since travelled to Blackpool.

He is described as 5ft 4in tall, with short grey hair and blue eyes, and wears glasses.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Victor may appear confused and we would ask the public not to approach him.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting log number 1200 of July 20.

Call 999 for immediate sightings.