Public urged to call 999 if they see missing Liverpool boy, 15, with links to Blackpool
Mohamoud Noor was last seen leaving his home in the Kensington area of the city at around 3pm on Monday, September 22.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Mohamoud is described as around 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with short black afro hair.
He was wearing a grey coat, a grey Canada Goose jumper, grey jogging bottoms and Nike Air Max trainers when he was last seen.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
He is known to have links to Blackpool, North Wales and Sheffield.
A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: “If you see Mohamoud, please call 999 immediately so we can make sure he is safe.”
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can also contact police via 101 or send a message to Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook.