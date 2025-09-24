The public have been urged to call 999 if they see a missing 15-year-old boy from Liverpool who has links to Blackpool.

Mohamoud Noor was last seen leaving his home in the Kensington area of the city at around 3pm on Monday, September 22.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Mohamoud is described as around 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with short black afro hair.

He was wearing a grey coat, a grey Canada Goose jumper, grey jogging bottoms and Nike Air Max trainers when he was last seen.

He is known to have links to Blackpool, North Wales and Sheffield.

A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: “If you see Mohamoud, please call 999 immediately so we can make sure he is safe.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can also contact police via 101 or send a message to Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook.