Public urged to call 999 if they see missing Darwen man who has links to Blackpool
An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing Darwen man who has links to Blackpool.
Martin Cairns is missing from Darwen.
The 41-year-old is described as 5ft 7in tall, with dark brown hair and facial hair.
He has links to Blackpool town centre as well as the Layton and Queenstown areas.
“If you see him, call 999,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 0958 of November 21.