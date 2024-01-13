Public urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of missing woman last seen two days ago
Concern is growing for a missing woman who was last seen at a hotel in Blackpool two days ago.
Jessica Arix was last seen at the Best Western Carlton Hotel on the Promenade at around 1.05pm on Thursday (January 11).
The 47-year-old is described as slim, with her hair tied in a bun on the top of her head.
She was last seen wearing a knee-length puffer jacket with black fur around the hood, a white/grey top, black leggings and black trainers.
Police said they are "concerned for her welfare" and urged the public to call 999 for immediate sightings of Jessica.
If you have any other information about her whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 1052 of January 12.