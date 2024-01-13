Concern is growing for a missing woman who was last seen at a hotel in Blackpool two days ago.

Jessica Arix was last seen at the Best Western Carlton Hotel on the Promenade at around 1.05pm on Thursday (January 11).

The 47-year-old is described as slim, with her hair tied in a bun on the top of her head.

Jessica Arix was last seen in Blackpool on January 11 (Credit: Lancashire Police)

She was last seen wearing a knee-length puffer jacket with black fur around the hood, a white/grey top, black leggings and black trainers.

Police said they are "concerned for her welfare" and urged the public to call 999 for immediate sightings of Jessica.