The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of a missing man who has links to Blackpool.

Dinico Bowden was last seen in the Claremont area of Blackpool.

The 20-year-old was wearing a white polo shirt, black trousers and a black coat when he was last seen,

He is described as 6ft 2in tall, of slim build with short mousey brown hair.

Dinico Bowden, 20, was last seen in the Claremont area of Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Dinico has links to Blackpool and Oldham.

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Dinico.