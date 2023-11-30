News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Public urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of missing man last seen in Claremont area of Blackpool

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of a missing man who has links to Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 30th Nov 2023, 15:20 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 15:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Dinico Bowden was last seen in the Claremont area of Blackpool.

The 20-year-old was wearing a white polo shirt, black trousers and a black coat when he was last seen,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is described as 6ft 2in tall, of slim build with short mousey brown hair.

Most Popular
Dinico Bowden, 20, was last seen in the Claremont area of Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)Dinico Bowden, 20, was last seen in the Claremont area of Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Dinico Bowden, 20, was last seen in the Claremont area of Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Dinico has links to Blackpool and Oldham.

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Dinico.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.