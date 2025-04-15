Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The public have been urged to call 999 and not to approach a missing Blackpool man.

Mohamed Mansour was last seen in the Windmill Rise area of the resort at around 11pm on Saturday.

He is described as 5ft 7in tall, with greyish/black short hair and a greyish/black beard which “often has a rubber band tied in it”.

Mohamed was wearing grey pyjamas and a black T-shirt when he was last seen.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We would ask that the public don’t approach Mohamed, who has links to Blackburn and Preston, and report any sightings to police by calling 999.”

For non-immediate sightings call 101, quoting log number 384 of April 13.