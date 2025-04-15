Public urged to call 999 and not approach missing Blackpool man
Mohamed Mansour was last seen in the Windmill Rise area of the resort at around 11pm on Saturday.
He is described as 5ft 7in tall, with greyish/black short hair and a greyish/black beard which “often has a rubber band tied in it”.
Mohamed was wearing grey pyjamas and a black T-shirt when he was last seen.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We would ask that the public don’t approach Mohamed, who has links to Blackburn and Preston, and report any sightings to police by calling 999.”
For non-immediate sightings call 101, quoting log number 384 of April 13.
