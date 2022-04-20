Public urged not to approach missing Birmingham man who ‘may have travelled to Blackpool’

Callum went missing from the Stirchley area on Sunday, April 17.
The 24-year-old was last spotted at a shop in Kings Heath that morning, police said.
Police now believe he may have recently travelled to Blackpool or Manchester.
“If you see him, please do not approach him,” a spokesman for West Midlands Police said.
Callum – who is described as 6ft tall – was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms and black Adidas trainers with three white stripes down the side.
He was also wearing a black or grey hoodie and a black baseball cap.
Anyone with information about Callum’s whereabouts can call 101, quoting reference number PID72899.