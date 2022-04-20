Public urged not to approach missing Birmingham man who ‘may have travelled to Blackpool’

Callum went missing from the Stirchley area on Sunday, April 17.

The 24-year-old was last spotted at a shop in Kings Heath that morning, police said.

Police now believe he may have recently travelled to Blackpool or Manchester.

“If you see him, please do not approach him,” a spokesman for West Midlands Police said.

Callum – who is described as 6ft tall – was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms and black Adidas trainers with three white stripes down the side.

He was also wearing a black or grey hoodie and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information about Callum’s whereabouts can call 101, quoting reference number PID72899.

Have you seen Callum who is missing from Birmingham? Police believe he may have recently travelled to Blackpool. (Credit: West Midlands Police)