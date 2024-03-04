Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The proposals to open a supported recovery amenity in the New Boston Hotel on the seafront have been put forward by Well Communities CIC, which has been providing supported recovery housing since 2014.

The New Boston Hotel

As part of the project, an application has been lodged with Wyre planners for a change of use from hotel (C1) to (C2) residential institution.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans have left some residents concerned and after the issue was raised at the latest Fleetwood Town Council meeting, members decided to stage a special meeting to discuss the plans.

The meeting is set to take place tonight in the ballroom of the North Euston Hotel, beginning at 7pm.

It is being staged just one day before Well Communities stages its own public consultation session, also in the North Euston's ballroom the following night, on Tuesday March 6 from 6pm to 7.45pm.

However that event is ticket-only, with tickets via Eventbrite having quickly sold out. Fleetwood Town Council said in a statement: "We are aware that members of the public will be wanting to attend both meetings if they can, so we have rescheduled to accommodate those who wish to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fleetwood Town Council are not responsible for planning applications. We are here to help residents with their concerns and to relay any feedback from our meeting to Wyre Borough Council’s Planning Committee."

Fleetwood Town Council plans to object to the proposals.

Wyre Council member for Feetwood's Pharos ward, Coun Ruth Duffy, has called in the application, meaning it is to go before Wyre's planning committee for full discussion.

Coun Duffy said: "I am preparing a watertight case to oppose the plans, as I believe this is the wrong place for this project, for various reasons."

Concerns have been raised about the loss of a hotel for tourism, and that existing crime and drug issues in the area make the scheme unsuitable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well Communities CIC posted their own statement on social media: "The Well Communities CIC are fully aware of and acknowledge the breadth of public feeling regarding our recent change of use application submitted to Wyre BC in respect of The New Boston Hotel.

"We absolutely welcome community cohesion as it is a key driver in our quest to create recovery towns and cities throughout the North West.

"With this in mind, we are holding a community consultation at The North Euston Hotel where we will present our Abstinence Based Supported Housing model which is currently changing lives in Morecambe. Kendal, Barrow in Furness and Carlisle.