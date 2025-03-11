Public consultation to be held over proposed new waste processing facility in Thornton, Lancashire
An application for the facility is to be submitted to Lancashire County Council's Development Control Committee for determination in the near future.
However, before the plans are lodged with County Hall, a public consultation exercise is to be held, giving people a chance to find out more.
The conulation drop-in event is being held at Thornton Cleveleys Football Club, Bourne Road, on Wednesday March 19 between 4pm and 7pm.
Members of the public will be able to view plans and ask questions about the proposed development.
The waste facility is being proposed by a company called Sterling Environmental Solutions, which says it has been successfully treating third-party industrial waste, alongside pharmaceutical waste, for over 30 years .
The company is based in Stockport and has a number of waste facilities across the country.
Bourne ward member, Coun Victoria Wells, said: “I would urge people in the area to go along to this consultation event, ask any questions and raise any concerns they may have.
“This is a valuable opportunity to find out more about these proposals.”