Council plans to expand alcohol orders for another three years

Measures to tackle alcohol-related problems in Wyre look set to be extended for another three years.

Proposals to continue Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) for Alcohol Related Anti-Social Behaviour will be looked at by Wyre's Cabinet on Wednesday January 10.

The current PSPO measures were brought in back in 2021 and cover the district boundaries of Fleetwood, Thornton, Cleveleys, and Poulton-le-Fylde, and certain areas of Garstang.

Before making its decision this week, the authority held a public consulation late last year.

A report for the Cabinet sessions says that, of those who participated in the consultation, an overwhelming majority backed the proposed three year extension.

Papers stated: "Of the 37 complete responses received, 92% agreed that the existing order should be renewed.

"Whilst not all respondents chose to state why they favoured renewal, those comments received via the council’s consultation portal suggest that the public associate the consumption of alcohol to anti-social behaviour in the community.

"They consider the PSPO to be an effective deterrent and tool to be used to prevent and control such behaviour."

In addition to those comments received via the council’s portal, Lancashire Constabulary made a separate submission to the council outlining their support and reasoning for renewal of the PSPO.

The submission provided refers to the PSPO as giving the Police greater tactical options to prevent and deter alcohol related anti-social behaviour within the Wyre District.

Examples provided of its use by officers include during spontaneous callouts, with specific mention made to Poulton Town Centre, Jubilee Park Cleveleys, Cleveleys Bus Station; and the Mount and Marine Hall Fleetwood.

The effect of the order is that an individual can be prosecuted or given a fixed penalty notice of up to £100, if they fail to surrender alcohol (or anything believed to be alcohol) when asked to do so by an authorised officer.

The order does not make it illegal to carry alcohol or to drink in a public place as long as drinking is done responsibly.