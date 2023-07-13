A Blackpool pub is offering people the chance to take on a darts legend and raise money for charity.

An Evening With Keith Deller takes place at The Brew Room on Church Street between 4.30pm and 6.30pm on Monday July 17.

He will be playing an exhibition match, which is free to watch, while in the resort as it hosts the World Matchplay Darts Championships being held at the Winter Gardens from July 15 to July 23.

Fans are being offered the chance to play him in return for a minimum donation of £10 towards the Aiming Higher charity, while a signed 138 shirt that he is bringing along will also be raffled off.

Keith Deller is best known for winning the 1983 BDO World Darts Championship.