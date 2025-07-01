Plans to build a £4m block of luxury apartments on the seafront site of the former Ambassador Hotel in Blackpool have moved a step closer.

The Ambassador, on the Promenade at North Shore, had to be demolished in 2020 after it became an eyesore and was finally deemed to be unsafe.

The current proposal, by Go Developments, involves plans for a development of 26 two-bedroom, "5-star luxury" serviced apartments for holiday rentals after planners gave the seven-storey scheme the green light.

Artist's impression of the luxury apartment block on the site of the formr Ambassador Hotel | Third party

Site owner Ged O'Mahoney has expressed confidence in the town's future and sees the project as a way to improve the quality of holiday accommodation available.

It was initially anticipated that work would begin in early 2023, with a spring 2024 launch, but work has not yet begun.

However, there has been recent progress, with Blackpool Council’s Development Management head accepting the discharge (completion) of two planning conditions.

The Ambassador Hotel shortly before its demolition | Local Democracy Reporter service

One of these relates to the production of a Construction Management Plan, the other to the completion of a highway dilapidation survey ( pre-commencement) which were needed before work could begin.

Blackpool Council’s Head of Development Management stated: “The information provided as detailed above for conditions 20 and 22(a) is considered acceptable and once the development has been carried out in accordance with these provisions then conditions 20 and 22(a) can be considered to be discharged subject to the details being implemented as submitted. “

The Ambassador Hotel was demolished as an emergency measure due to the building's severely dilapidated state and fears it could collapse.

The Promenade had to be closed for safety reasons during the demolition process.