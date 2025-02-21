A £4 million National Highways project to reduce the risk of flooding along the M6 north of Lancaster will start on Monday – with a raft of lane closures announced.

National Highways is delivering a range of drainage improvements and repairs between junction 34 at Lancaster and junction 36 south of Kendal. The four-month scheme involves repairing parts of the existing drainage system, clearing blockages and improving the southbound roadside verge - ensuring water drains off the motorway more effectively. Sections of the central reservation safety barrier are also being repaired.

70mph

Most of the time the national speed limit of 70mph will remain in place past the roadworks. Traffic management will be removed from the motorway during the Easter bank holiday period - helping people on their long weekend journeys.

National Highways project manager Cameron Newsham said: “Doing the drainage and safety barrier work at the same time means reducing future roadworks in the area – minimising inconvenience for motorway users. In any case, the motorway will be open to drivers at all times as we’ll be carrying out all the work by only using lane closures both during the daytime and overnight.

“While we are not expecting this work to disrupt anyone’s journey we appreciate drivers like to know what work is going on when they come across traffic management and lane closures.”

The M6 at Lancaster

The drainage improvement and repairs are being delivered in three phases:

Monday, February 24 to Saturday, March 29 involving overnight lane closures in both directions on small sections of the M6, starting just south of junction 34 to junction 35 (Lancaster to Carnforth).

Monday, March 31 to Wednesday, May 28 requiring daytime and overnight lane closures on a section of the M6 between junction 35 and 36 (Carnforth to Crooklands) - with 8pm to 6am overnight lane closures in both directions between Monday, March 31 and Saturday, April 5; 8am to 6pm closures of the southbound lane one from Monday 7 to Saturday, April 26; and daily 8am to 6pm northbound lane one from Monday, April 28 to Wednesday, May 28.

Monday, April 28 to Wednesday, July 2 involving round-the-clock closure of the southbound lane one between junction 35 and junction 34 including a 50mph speed limit along a short section of this phase of works. This phase also includes the 8pm to 6am overnight closure of the southbound entry slip road at junction 34 on Sunday, June 8 with a clearly-signed diversion in place.

