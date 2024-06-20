Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An industry leading veterinary facility based in Lancashire is set for a major investment.

Veterinary nutraceuticals manufacturer VetPlus has announced a £2 million investment in its industry leading innovation facility, located in Lytham.

The investment is set to revolutionise the business’ production capabilities and elevate product quality.

Among the initiatives VetPlus is implementing is a new, state-of-the-art liquids mixing facility, representing a milestone investment of more than £1 million.

Scheduled for completion later this year at its Boundary Road headquarters in Lytham, this facility marks the largest single project in the company's history.

David Haythornthwaite, VetPlus Founder and Chairman, said: "Our commitment to innovation and excellence drives every decision we make.

The VetPlus headquarters located on Boundary Road in Lytham. | VetPlus

“This significant investment forms part of our ambitious growth plans as we continue to expand both our product development capabilities and our international distribution network.

“It not only underscores our dedication to developing world-class products, but also demonstrates our unwavering commitment to providing our customers with unparalleled quality and reliability.”

In addition to the liquids mixing facility, VetPlus is embarking on a transformative journey to automate the filling process for pots of its popular Fibor supplement.

As part of the investment, a state-of-the-art coding system has also been integrated into the factory's operations, boosting accuracy and productivity in its labelling processes.

Joe Pierce, Head of Engineering at VetPlus, said: “This landmark investment will revolutionise our already industry-leading facility even further, allowing us to continue setting the bar for product innovation and development.

“In particular, the new liquids mixing element puts us ahead of the market and the possibilities it will bring for new product development are endless!

“This, along with other ongoing projects aimed at automating processes and expanding production capacities, really does reinforce our position as the sector leader.”