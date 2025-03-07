£1.7m worth of cannabis was seized after police conducted a series of raids across Lancashire.

More than 2,200 cannabis plants were seized as officers executed 14 warrants across the county in a recent operation.

Warrants were carried out in Preston, Chorley, Lostock Hall, Blackpool, Thornton, Cleveleys, Blackburn and Haslingden in late February.

At an industrial unit in Haslingden, nearly 250 cannabis plants were discovered, set up across two floors in a sophisticated operation.

The premises also contained purpose-built living quarters.

Around 100 plants were seized from a property in Cleveleys, with an additional 70 plants recovered from a Blackpool address.

Nine people were arrested on suspicion of drug offences as a result of these raids.

The raids formed part of Operation Mille, aimed at dismantling the production of cannabis by organised crime gangs in the UK.

Det Insp Steven Harry, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are committed to tackling cannabis cultivation and this operation is a snapshot of the ongoing work we do.

“Large cannabis growths can be traced to organised crime gangs which are heavily connected to violence, exploitation and anti-social behaviour.

“It fuels other criminal activity – county lines and other drug trafficking, modern slavery, human trafficking, the exploitation of the young and vulnerable.”

He added: “Those tasked by criminal gangs to look after cannabis grows are often vulnerable and sometimes the victims of human trafficking.

“Commercial cannabis grows can cause damage to buildings which are taken over for that purpose.

“Buildings can become dangerous as a result of fire risks, unlawful abstraction of electricity, fumes and water.”

To report drug activity, contact the police on 101 or report anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.