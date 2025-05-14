More than 2,000 runners took to Blackpool’s promenade at the weekend for the annual Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run - raising a record-breaking £100,000 for Trinity Hospice in celebration of its 40th anniversary.

Participants ran the scenic coastal route from The Savoy Hotel to the Pleasure Beach and back, with the traffic-free seafront lined with supporters cheering them on.

Originally aiming to raise £60,000, the total far surpassed expectations with organisers predicting a final figure of over £100,800 as sponsorship continues to roll in.

Linzi Warburton, Head of Fundraising at Trinity Hospice said: “This is the most ever raised through this event.

“We’re absolutely delighted and incredibly grateful to every one of our runners. What an incredible way to kick off our 2025 events and mark 40 years of providing hospice care on the Fylde coast.”

The event was made possible thanks to long-standing support from headline sponsor Beaverbrooks, alongside a team of dedicated volunteer marshals who helped manage road closures, hand out water, medals and offer vital encouragement.

Among the runners was Joanne Lindsay, who took part in memory of her aunt, Beryl Penswick. Lindsay said: “My run was for Beryl. She spent her final days at Trinity, and the care she received was so personal.

“It was like being with family. I feel her with me when I run along the prom, and this event gave me a way to honour her memory.

“They called her ‘beautiful Beryl,’ and she smiled every time. That meant everything.”

Joanne’s story resonated with many, highlighting the lasting impact of hospice care.

All funds raised go directly to supporting Trinity Hospice’s vital services across Blackpool, Fylde, and Wyre.

Helping to ensure that people facing terminal illness receive the compassionate care they deserve.

As the hospice celebrates four decades of service, the overwhelming community support for this year’s run is a testament to the difference it continues to make in local lives.