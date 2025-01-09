Protesters over children's home scheme in St Annes hit out over planning 'farce'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents in St Annes who expressed relief when controversial plans for a children’s home were refused by planners say they are frustrated that the scheme has since been allowed.

The proposals for a change of use of a dwellinghouse (Use Class 3) to a residential children's care home for up to three children on St Andrew's Road South, St Annes, were thrown out by Fylde’s planning committee in April last year.

Neighbours living in the area had submitted objections to Fylde about the address being unsafe for young people, as it was directly next to a railway line, and also pointed to a dangerous S bend in the road and additional road safety issues caused by more visitors parking on the road.

The application was refused by councillors, despite being recommended for approval by the planning officer, on the grounds that it would lead to unacceptable disturbance to immediate neighbours, would lead to highway safety concerns and would require high fencing next to the railway line which would be out of keeping with the local area.

However, revised proposals to create a two-child care home, by the same applicants, were granted by Fylde planning officers in September via a Lawful.Development Certificate, without the need for planning committee councillors to discuss it.

Clear conflict

Ken Cridland, one of the residents opposed to the plans, says the situation has been complicated further because the applicants, Creative Living Care Ltd, have appealed against the April decision and if successful, could be able to progress with the original three-child plans.

He said: “We were very relieved when the plans were turned down but what has happened at this address has become a bit of a test case situation for children's care homes, as it displays a clear conflict.

“Fylde planning officers pushed for it to be a children's care home. When their recommendation for a three child home was turned down by the elected Fylde planning councillors, they then agreed to a two children home, without anyone else being consulted or having a say.”

Another spokesperson for the resident group, who set up a petition with over 120 names, said, "This is now a complete and utter farce. Fylde planning officers seem intent on supporting the company's applications.

“This means that Fylde Council is both defending its decision by elected councillors in April to refuse an application for 189 to be a children's care home, while also having given permission by paid planning officers in September.

“This defies common sense, ignores the dangers residents highlighted, is a travesty of natural justice, and is totally unbelievable.”

Mr Cridland added he was concerned at the number of children’s homes in Lancashire which seemed to have been able to get through the planning system without the scrutiny of councillors to assess their suitability on planning grounds.

Need for children’s homes

However, Mike Davies, the agent on behalf of the planning application, told councillors at the April meeting there was a growing need for accommodation for looked after children, with 400,000 among 12 million in the country who needed to be looked after in that way.

Matt Hughes, director of Kirkham-based Creative Living Care Ltd, previously said: "We provide nurturing opportunities for young people in a safe and structured environment and allow them to learn life skills which can help them in their lives.

"The properties we used are always assessed fully to ensure they are suitable and safe for what we do.”

Fylde Council was approached for a comment.