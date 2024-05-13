Stop the Stink protesters make point as deadline for action at Fleetwood landfill site looms this week
Time is running out for Fleetwood landfill operators Transwaste to take action on the problems causing the overpowering odour that is reportedly making some people ill.
The Environment Agency has identified a breach of the Jameson Road site’s environmental permit and had served notice on landfill operators Transwaste to cap the problem ‘cell’ area by this Wednesday May 15.
The smell has been likened to rotten onionsd or rotten eggs an is feared that the acompanying chemical emissions can be detrimerntal to people’s health.
Fleetwood’s GPs are already compiling cases where patients are suspected of being affected, whith complaints of headaches, nose bleeds and breathing problems. On Saturday a protest was held outside the site and one of the campaigners, Jessica Brown, said a meeting was taking place on Thursday this week to bring various parties together to discuss progress.
The meeting, which is not open to the general public, takes place at Wyre Civic Centre.
Jessica, 33, who lives in central Fleetwood, said: “My mum suffers with COPD and this smell is making it worse, she is really suffering.
“It’s just appalling and we’re all determined something should be done about it.
“My seven year old daughter, Maliha, smells it too so she was at the protest with her megaphone - there were about 30 of us altogether.
“Five members of the public have been invited to Thursday’s meeting, along with Wyre, Lancashire County and Fleetwood Town councils, the Environment Agency, Transwaste and our prospective MPs, Lorraine Beavers and Paul Maynard.
“I will be one of the members of the public, so I will be asking questions.
“It will be the day after the deadline, so we’ll know if anything has been done by Transwaste.”
Transwaste indicated on a social media site linked to the company that it was on with the work required.
On the Jameson Road Landfill News site on Facebook, it posted on May 9: “Good weather has meant good progress on the installation of the temporary cap.” Transwaste has been approached for a comment.
