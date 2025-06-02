Proposed new shopfront for cafe at Blackpool's Squires Gate

A new hair and beauty salon in Blackpool’s Squires Gate area is up and running after an extensive revamp to the front of the shop premises.

Solace Hair & Beauty is based at 17 Squires Gate Lane.

It follows an application being submitted to Blackpool Council’s planners for the installation of a new shop front, including separate access to the first floor, at 17 Squires Gate Lane.

The address was occupied for many years by We 5 Cafe and Restaurant, known fo being one of the cheapest eateries in all of Blackpool.

However, it closed several years ago and the site has now been taken over by Solace Hair Ltd, a beauty, hair and nail salon.