Proposals to turn one of the Fylde coast’s most distinctive and unusual buildings into a house will go before planners next week.

The iconic former Fleetwood Radar Station not only features a unique design but has remarkable views of Morecambe Bay and overlooks the town’s scenic beach.

Plans have been lodged to turn this iconic building into a house | National World

It is a Grade II listed building on the National Heritage List for England, a status it received on March 26, 2003, in recognition of its significance to Britain’s 1960s communications technology revolution.

An application for a change of use of a former naval radar station to residential dwelling, first submitted last year, will go before Wyre’s planning committee on Wednesday, September 3.

Also proposed is the installation of a sewage treatment plant in the ground beneath the centre of the building.

And councillors will also need to make a decision on whether to grant Listed Building Consent for the works.

As the application stands, it has been recommended for refusal by the planning officer, with particular concerns being raised about the sewage treatment aspect of the proposals.

Artist's impressions of how the former radar station would look, if converted into a house | Third party

The property, on The Esplanade, was snapped up for £97,000 early last year by Leicester based architect Iain Garnell who aims to restore it to its former glory as a ‘mega one bedroomed live-work apartment.’

Mr Garnell, who owns his own architectural business Design Three Sixty said a client had alerted him to the sale of the former radar training centre when it was first listed in November.

He said: “The second I saw the photos I thought it was incredible. It’s a bit dilapidated at the moment, the roof leaks but with some TLC it will be back to its former glory.”

In a heritage statement in support of the planning application, Design Three Sixty stated: “We propose to create a unique and thoughtful unit reflecting the historical significance of this building, to sympathetically create what we hope is an asset to Fleetwood and the surrounding community by transforming a once redundant building into a landmark residential dwelling.

“To achieve this we propose to implement a design led scheme with quality materials and finishes to respect and reflect this buildings heritage. “

The iconic building on the seafront was a radar training base for coastal masters and crews for decades and has been described by art historian and architect Sir Nick Pevsner as a ‘cute little piece.’

The application is brought before committee at the request of Councillor Michelle Moliner, given the historic significance of the building.

A site visit is recommended to enable members to understand the site context beyond the plans submitted and site photographs taken by the Case Officer.

A report by the planning officer concluded: “ This application includes a proposed sewage treatment plant to be located in the beach beneath the existing building.

“This raises unacceptable concerns of an adverse impact on the amenity of the occupants of the proposed dwelling from odours. Furthermore, this part of the development would be at an unacceptable risk of flooding and would not ensure that the water quality of coastal waters would be protected.”