The site of a former Blackpool pub could become a temporary car park.

The former Mariners pub on Norbreck Road was was demolished in 2008, following a fire the previous year.

In January 2022 plans to build a £6.5m apartment block for the over 55s were given the go ahead by planners at Blackpool, involving the construction of a four to five storey building on the site.

Housing 21, a not-for-profit provider of retirement housing and extra care for older people, were granted planning permission to build 35 flats which would be let as affordable rented housing.

However, three years later, the new property remains unbuilt and the site is still untidy, due to an unexpected hold-up.

It is currently surrounded by unslightly hoardings.

Now two local councillors, Cllrs Paul Wilshaw and Julie Sloman, are proposing that the land be tidied up and used as a car park, either free of charge or involving a small fee, until any developmental takes place.

Cll sloman, ho represents Norbreck ward, said: “We’ve had meeting with the Council’s Chief Executive and we can say that the council fully supports the plan.

“Work is already underway to remove waste and draw up proposals for a car park that serves the community.

“This is a positive step towards improving the area and making better use of disused land for the benefit of local people,”

The plans by Housing 21 could still go ahead but may need to be re-submitted after a lapse of more than three years since planning permission was granted.