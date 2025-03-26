Proposals for new homes above town centre Wetherspoons pub are given the go ahead

A scheme to convert space above a Wetherspoon's pub on Blackpool Promenade into flats has got the go ahead but with the number of apartments reduced by more than half.

Development has been approved by the council for 24 apartments to be built in space formerly occupied by Sports Direct above The Albert and The Lion Pub on Central Promenade.

Originally the applicant Blackpool Global Ltd had sought permission for 65 one and two-bedroom studios and apartments in the five storey property, but the scheme was revised and will now see only the first and second floor developed.

The proposals were approved by council planners using their delegated powers who ruled prior approval was required for certain elements of the plans, and this was given.

The application site is a former Woolworth's built between 1936 and 1938 and designed by the company architect William Priddle. The building was occupied by Woolworths until 1985 when the Pricebusters indoor market opened.

Also known as the Pricebusters Building, it was most recently occupied by Sports Direct until the retailer relocated to the Houndshill Shopping Centre in November 2023 as part of the Frasers store. There is currently a Poundland store on the ground floor.

There were no objections to the application, but Blackpool Civic Trust warned: "This building is an iconic building in Blackpool’s history and should remain on the outside as in the 1950s and 1960s."

No changes are proposed to the exterior of the building which is locally listed, meaning planners must take into account its historical impact when making decisions.

A council report assessing the application says: "The building is locally listed and has a relatively simple and well-proportioned Art Deco style, with a corner clock tower facing south along the Promenade."

There would be 14 one-bedroom flats designed for one occupant, three one-bedroom flats designed for two people, three two-bedroom flats designed for three people and four two-bedroom flats for four people. The development would have no parking provided.

Fears of noise were also addressed through a noise assessment survey which said "there will be acceptable noise levels for future intended occupiers of the development, subject to secondary glazing on certain windows."