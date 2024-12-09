Four prolific shoplifters arrested and charged during police crackdown in Lancashire
Four prolific shoplifters were arrested and charged during a police crackdown in Lancashire.
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Police’s response to shoplifting across the county.
Four prolific shoplifters were recently arrested as part of the operation.
They were:
- Tanya Tidswell, 45, of Portree Road, Bispham - She was arrested on December 4 and charged with four counts of shoplifting and four breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order.
- David Monaghan, 58, of Beattock Place, Bispham - He was arrested on December 4 and charged with nine counts of shoplifting, one public order offence and one assault. He was given a 10-week custodial sentence and issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order prohibiting him from entering certain retail premises until 2026.
- Colin Couzens, 27, of Beattock Place, Bispham - He was arrested on December 8 and charged with 12 counts of shoplifting and one breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order.
- Daniel Couzens, 30, of Beattock Place, Bispham - He was charged with 16 shoplifting offences.
The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas.
Officers also create strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.