Prolific Lancashire shoplifter with ‘flagrant disregard for people’ jailed

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 15:51 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A prolific shoplifter from Lancashire with a “flagrant disregard for people” has been jailed.

Anthony Monaghan was charged with seven shoplifting offences and breaching a criminal behaviour order (CBO).

He appeared before Lancashire Magistrates on Saturday.

Anthony Monaghan was charged with seven shoplifting offences and breaching a criminal behaviour orderAnthony Monaghan was charged with seven shoplifting offences and breaching a criminal behaviour order
Anthony Monaghan was charged with seven shoplifting offences and breaching a criminal behaviour order | Lancashire Police

Handing him an eight-month prison, the judge stated Monaghan demonstrated "flagrant disregard for people, their property and court orders".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

PS Andy Hill, of Wyre NHPT, said: "Criminal behaviour orders are granted upon conviction and are used to tackle the most persistent anti-social individuals who are also engaged in criminal activity.

“We have secured a number of CBOs across Wyre which is just another tool we have to tackle this type of behaviour.

“This sentence just goes to show how seriously the courts take persistent offending and breaching of CBOs.”

Related topics:LancashireLancashire PolicePoliceCourts
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice