Prolific Lancashire shoplifter with ‘flagrant disregard for people’ jailed
Anthony Monaghan was charged with seven shoplifting offences and breaching a criminal behaviour order (CBO).
He appeared before Lancashire Magistrates on Saturday.
Handing him an eight-month prison, the judge stated Monaghan demonstrated "flagrant disregard for people, their property and court orders".
PS Andy Hill, of Wyre NHPT, said: "Criminal behaviour orders are granted upon conviction and are used to tackle the most persistent anti-social individuals who are also engaged in criminal activity.
“We have secured a number of CBOs across Wyre which is just another tool we have to tackle this type of behaviour.
“This sentence just goes to show how seriously the courts take persistent offending and breaching of CBOs.”