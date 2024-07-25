Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A detailed investigation is underway to consider whether historic contamination has occurred at Hillhouse Technology Enterprise Zone, in Thornton.

The investigation relates to the use of the chemical PFOA by AGC Chemicals Europe Ltd (formerly ICI Ltd) between the 1950s and 2012.

Working with a range of agencies, Wyre Council - the area’s primary regulator for Part IIA of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 - has determined that a formal investigation should now take place to consider whether contamination has occurred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This investigation will be carried out by the Environment Agency.

If the investigation concludes contamination has occurred, Wyre Council has the power to officially classify the land as contaminated. The authority, along with the Environment Agency, would then ensure the land is remediated to an acceptable standard by the responsible party.

AGC Chemicals Europe Ltd has released a statement, insisting its activities do not pose a risk to the environment or human health and adds that it does not manufacture or sell PFOA. Rebecca Huddleston, Chief Executive of Wyre Council, said: “The Council has been informed that possible historic pollution may have occurred at the AGC site at Hillhouse Technology Enterprise Zone, in Thornton Cleveleys, by a chemical called PFOA.

An investigation has been launched into whether historical contamination has occurred at the Hillhouse Enterprise Zone site in Thornton | National World

“We joined partner agencies - which have different areas of expertise and legislative responsibilities to the Council - to understand more about the situation and to agree next steps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Council has agreed that the legal criteria for the launch of a detailed investigation has been met to consider whether PFOA particles emitted from the site have reached ground level and, if they have, to what extent. This is something that is not yet known but must be understood.”

What is PFOA?

PFOA is a chemical used in a wide range of products across the industrial, manufacturing and consumer sectors, including in non-stick cookware, waterproof clothing, cosmetics and food packaging.

In 2017, PFOA was added to the Stockholm international Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants last year it was classified as carcinogenic to humans by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

Wyre Council was informed that possible contamination of PFOA may have occurred at the site by the Environment Agency. It joined other agencies to gather information, consider this against current UK legislation and to launch an initial study undertaken by the Environment Agency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The multi-agency group has agreed that evidence gathered as part of this initial study meets the legal criteria for a detailed investigation under Part IIA of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

The detailed investigation is being launched at the earliest opportunity following the conclusion of the initial study.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) are working with the regulators to provide specialist advice throughout the investigation.

Rebecca Huddleston continued: "As a council, our communities are at the heart of everything we do. We understand residents may have a range of concerns and we will endeavour to keep everyone updated about the investigation as it progresses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's important to clarify that the response to the issue of potential contamination from the site involves multiple agencies. Investigations of this nature are also complex.

"Therefore, people may have questions that will fall outside of the council’s scope or area of expertise. Where this occurs, we may refer people to other agencies so that they can access the information they require."

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “The Environment Agency has been asked to carry out an investigation on behalf of Wyre Borough Council, using our expertise to assess potential land contamination in the area surrounding the AGC site.

“This will begin in the next couple of months. The results of the investigation will help the council assess if any future actions are needed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What AGC Chemicals Europe says

A spokesperson for AGC Chemicals Europe, Ltd. (AGCCE) said: “AGC Chemicals Europe, Ltd. (AGCCE) has always worked collaboratively with the Environment Agency, Wyre Council, local community and wider stakeholders, and will continue to do so as the detailed investigation is carried out.

“Although this investigation has not yet started, at AGCCE we regularly monitor our emissions as we aim to ensure our activities do not pose a risk to the environment or to human health.

“All our essential chemical processes and products are already rigorously monitored and controlled and today we are compliant with current UK and EU environmental laws and regulations.

“For clarity, AGCCE does not manufacture or sell PFOA, PFOS or firefighting foam. As AGCCE has previously disclosed, the Hillhouse Industrial Estate site, where AGCCE is based, has a history of chemicals manufacturing dating as far back as the 1890’s, and it is expected that any residual contamination from the site is related to historical activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“AGCCE has conducted and is planning further on-site assessments which cover legacy, as well as any current or future activities. We are committed to sharing these voluntary assessments with the relevant regulatory authorities. We take our responsibilities to protect the environment and health extremely seriously.