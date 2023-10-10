The city's Crown Court heard Alan Murphy, who is currently serving a lengthy sentence at Altcourse Prison on Merseyside, objected to making the 35-mile trip to appear in person.

A man accused of having a terrorist-style pipe bomb in Blackpool town centre while on the run from jail has refused to face a judge in Preston.

The city's Crown Court heard Alan Murphy, who is currently serving a lengthy sentence at Altcourse Prison on Merseyside, objected to making the 35-mile trip to appear in person.

And because no video link had been set up, Judge Darren Preston was forced to adjourn the case until next month for a preliminary hearing ahead of a trial on March 12.

Explaining the 61-year-old's absence from the dock at Preston, prosecuting barrister Paul Cummings revealed that the defendant had been asked to attend, "but unfortunately Mr Murphy wasn't so happy to leave Altcourse where he is serving a very long sentence."

When Murphy made his first appearance before Blackpool Magistrates in September on charges of possessing the pipe bomb with intent to endanger life and also having two firearms and a knife, he did so on a video link from Wymott Prison near Leyland.

Judge Preston heard there was now some confusion over which jail - Wymott or Altcourse - he now called home. But he said: "Wherever he is, I'm told he has refused to attend."

Defence barrister Rachel Woods said that she had been involved in numerous discussions with the prosecution about the case and said she would try to arrange a video conference with Murphy before a pre-trial hearing on November 17.

She added that her client didn't want to be moved to Preston because he was quite happy where he was.

"I'm hoping that by then (November 17) I will have instructions so we can proceed."

Judge Preston warned that if Murphy did not engage with the court then a not guilty plea would be entered on his behalf.

Murphy, originally from the Bolton area, was arrested at a soup kitchen in Bolton Street, Blackpool in November 2020, allegedly in possession of the bomb, a modified BB pistol, an improvised shotgun (made from a 12-inch wooden handle, two metal tubes, cigarette lighters, a firework and air rifle pellets) and also a kitchen knife.

At the time it was claimed he had been on the run from prison for eight months after walking out of HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire on day release and failing to return. The magistrates were told it was the second time he had absconded from jail - having gone missing from Kirkham Open Prison in 2013.

No plea has so far been entered to the charges of possessing a bomb and weapons. When he first appeared before Blackpool Magistrates last month it was said he was serving an indeterminate life sentence for armed robbery.

His lawyer in the lower court said: "These matters date back almost three years. He wants to get them out of the way.