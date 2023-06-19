Prison officer caught stealing Elton John records from HMV sentenced

Preston Prison officer caught stealing vinyl Elton John records from HMV Blackpool sentenced
30-year-old Nathan Gould who was suspended from his post at Preston jail was caught shoplifting at HMV Blackpool four times.
A prison officer turned to crime bizarrely targeting high street music store HMV.
In all he stole £785 worth on vinyl records several by Elton John.
Blackpool Magistrates sentenced Gould of Mather Street, Blackpool to attend rehabilitation as part of a community punishment. He must do 50hours unpaid work and must not enter HMV on Bank Hey Street.
He must pay the company £785 compensation.