Preston Prison officer caught stealing vinyl Elton John records from HMV Blackpool sentenced

30-year-old Nathan Gould who was suspended from his post at Preston jail was caught shoplifting at HMV Blackpool four times.

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 19th Jun 2023, 12:32 BST- 1 min read
Prison officer caught stealing Elton John records from HMV sentenced

A prison officer turned to crime bizarrely targeting high street music store HMV.

In all he stole £785 worth on vinyl records several by  Elton John.

Blackpool Magistrates sentenced Gould of Mather Street, Blackpool to attend rehabilitation as part of a community punishment. He must do 50hours unpaid work and must not enter HMV on Bank Hey Street.

He must pay the company £785 compensation.

