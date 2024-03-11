Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Princess of Wales has personally apologised for the “confusion” over the digitally altered family photograph released by Kensington Palace.

Kate in a statement released on social media said: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

The first picture of the Princess of Wales following her abdominal surgery has been released to mark Mother's Day

The photograph of Kate and her children, taken by the Prince of Wales, was the first to be issued since the princess’s abdominal surgery and was released by the Palace to mark Mother’s Day.

But it was withdrawn with a “Kill” notice by international picture agencies hours later – and the UK’s PA news agency on Monday – because of suspicions it had been manipulated.

Royal sources said the Princess of Wales made “minor adjustments” and that Kate and the Prince of Wales wanted to offer an informal picture of the family together for Mother’s Day.

“The Wales family spent Mother’s Day together and had a wonderful day,” the source added.

Kensington Palace came under growing pressure over the debacle with the controversy branded “damaging” to the public’s trust of the royal family.

Concerns were raised over a missing part of Princess Charlotte’s sleeve and the misaligned edge of her skirt, with other speculation including the positioning of Kate’s zip.