Prince-size cake is real sweet treat

Panto star JJ Hamblett received a treatment fit for a prince when he was presented with an amazing life-sized cake on state.

The star of Cinderella at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre was amazed when YouTube baking sensation Rosie Dummer wheeled on a cake baked in the image of the star.

Made with 60kg of icing and even more chocolate orange-flavoured cake mix, the 6ft fondant was correct in every detail.

The cake, which took weeks of preparation and work to create is believed to be three times heavier than the Union J singer.

Rosie has more than one million followers on YouTube and regularly appears on TV’s Extreme Cake Makers.

She decided to bake the cake after receiving a challenge from panto veteran Steve Royle.

She said: “I appear on Radio Lancashire with Steve quite often and he came up with this wacky challenge.

“I’ve done similar sized cakes before but this was something else.

“The cake was also to celebrate Steve’s 15th appearance in panto at Blackpool and the production company’s 21st show.

“I had the cake custom made but all the icing was done by hand.

“I was able to do some parts in advance but it was a great deal of work.

“It is actually much heavier than JJ and I was extremely nervous when we were taking the cake to the theatre.

“A cake of this size can be very fragile and had to be handled with care.

“The only slight problem was that we based the cake on JJ’s original costume, which has now been changed to a different design.”

Rosie was pictured with JJ and the cake together with Channel 5 children’s presenter Olivia Birchenough, who plays the title role.

Steve Royle, who this week was confirmed to be starring in Beauty and the Beast in 2018, plays Buttons.