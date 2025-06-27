More than 1,000 people attended the parade, including families, the civic community and veterans.
After the Parade, a Regimental Family Day where soldiers spent time with their loved ones and enjoyed a series of stands and events, including a Rugby match against Blackpool and the inaugural Lions Cup – 1 LANCS versus 4 LANCS at Football.
Check out the pictures from the day below
1. The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment Waterloo Day Parade and Family Day at Weeton Barracks.
The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment Waterloo Day Parade and Family Day at Weeton Barracks. | NW
2. The barracks have a history dating back to World War I when it was established as Weeton Camp
The barracks have a history dating back to World War I when it was established as Weeton Camp | NW
3. Weeton Barracks is currently undergoing expansion and refurbishment to accommodate additional units, including 3 RIFLES and an Explosive Ordinance Troop
Weeton Barracks is currently undergoing expansion and refurbishment to accommodate additional units, including 3 RIFLES and an Explosive Ordinance Troop | NW
4. Weeton Barracks is also involved in Project Prometheus, a British Army initiative focused on increasing renewable energy production. This involves the installation of solar panels to generate a portion of the site's energy needs.
Weeton Barracks is also involved in Project Prometheus, a British Army initiative focused on increasing renewable energy production. This involves the installation of solar panels to generate a portion of the site's energy needs. | NW
5. Families displayed their pride by wearing personalised tshirts at the event on June 21.
Families displayed their pride by wearing personalised tshirts at the event on June 21. | NW
6. Musical accompaniment at the event.
Musical accompaniment at the event. | NW
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.