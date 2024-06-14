Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Preston’s Spud Brothers have reached a new height in their popularity - this time with the help of a music video.

When not serving up filled jacket potatoes on the Flag Market to hordes of hungry customers or posting TikTok reels, Jake and Harley Nelson are play fighting in a video for a new music single called Break the Night.

Preston’s Spud Brothers have reached a new height in their popularity - this time with the help of a music video. | UGC

Creator Universe - the UK’s first “music for good” supergroup of social media stars has come together once again following a Christmas number one on the Big Top 40 in December 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone Their latest pop anthem project Break The Night officially launches today, with the release of the single and music video, followed by a series of events aiming to bring online communities together in person.

The brothers who said it was a dream come true to star in the video are among a number of social video stars taking part to raise funds for the Samaritans during Loneliness Awareness Week (June 10-16).

And action! | UGC

The said: “There is a serious message behind the song and we are delighted to support the Samaritans.”

Lyrics to the song include, “We want to lift you up we’re all in this together” and “Live life dont wait for an invite and we’ll Break the Night”. Sign up for our free newsletters now Ant Llewellyn-Harris, founder and Chief Creative Officer at creator label We Create Popular added: “Being a content creator can be a surprisingly lonely career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Break The Night is a powerful pop anthem that creates connection through fun, music and dance.

Read More Love Island stars pay Preston Spud Brothers a visit as they issue job advert

“We’re bringing thousands of fans together as part of the project and have already experienced new friendships and connections being made.

“Shining a light on the incredible service Samaritans provide is a privilege. Loneliness knows no age or borders. Everyone goes through difficult times, but together, we light up the dark.”

Round 2! | UGC

You can have a listen to the Break the Night single which is available on Spotify HERE.

Over four million people in the UK report feeling lonely always or often, while half of us feel lonely at least sometimes.