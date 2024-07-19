Preston’s Spud Brothers unveil new single ahead of 70th anniversary celebrations featuring TikTok stars
In honour of their 70th birthday and to mark the opening of their new Hot Potato Tram, the dynamic duo of Jake Nelson, 28, and Harley Nelson, 21, will be changing 1955 prices for their world-famous spuds, meaning that you can pick up one of the finest jacket potatoes in the country for just 30p. Fillings will cost 5p, a bag of spuds will be 25p, and parched peas will be sold for 25p.
After the original ‘Spudman’, Keith Robers Snr, officially unveils the new Greatest Tram on Earth at 12pm, the celebrations will kick into full swing, with the Spud Bros playing their new single Greatest Spuds on Earth live for the first time.
There will also be magicians, stilt walkers, a break-dancing ringmaster, clowns, and world-famous TikTokers including a meet-and-greet with American food reviewer Kalani Ghost Hunter as Preston’s beloved baked potato maestros look to put on a show the city won’t soon forget.
The pair, who have amassed a large following including American singer Joe Jonas, said on Facebook: “On Saturday 20th July we will be officially opening the new Hot Potato Tram. We are thrilled that Keith Roberts Snr and his wife Trish have agreed to be our guests of honour.
“Keith is the world’s longest time-served Spudman and we are so proud of what he, his son Keith, and his family created back in 1955. To celebrate this we are going back to 1955 prices for one day only.”
