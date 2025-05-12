Preston teen, 17, arrested after reaching 120mph in stolen Audi and crashing into wall in Freckleton
The incident began when police received a report of a man driving off in a vehicle without the owner’s consent at around 10.20pm yesterday.
Officers located the white Audi S3 and pursued it towards Lytham.
The vehicle reached speeds of up to 120mph during the chase before the driver lost control in Freckleton at approximately 10:40pm.
The car mounted a roundabout on Preston New Road and crashed through a brick wall displaying the village’s name.
The teenager was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance.
He remained in custody for questioning this afternoon.