Preston teen, 17, arrested after reaching 120mph in stolen Audi and crashing into wall in Freckleton

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 12th May 2025, 15:24 BST
A 17-year-old boy from Preston was arrested after crashing a stolen car during a 120mph police chase in Freckleton.

The incident began when police received a report of a man driving off in a vehicle without the owner’s consent at around 10.20pm yesterday.

Officers located the white Audi S3 and pursued it towards Lytham.

A boy, 17 from Preston was arrested after crashing a stolen car during a 120mph police chase in Freckletonplaceholder image
A boy, 17 from Preston was arrested after crashing a stolen car during a 120mph police chase in Freckleton | Joy Hetherington

The vehicle reached speeds of up to 120mph during the chase before the driver lost control in Freckleton at approximately 10:40pm.

The car mounted a roundabout on Preston New Road and crashed through a brick wall displaying the village’s name.

The teenager was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance.

He remained in custody for questioning this afternoon.

