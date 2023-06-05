A MAJOR Preston sportswear brand has signed a lucrative international deal.

Milano Pro Sport, based in Bow Lane, signed a partnership agreement with the Federation of International Gymnastics (FIG).

The deal means Milano will be the official gymnastics leotard partner of the world governing body of the sport.

The global partnership started in May 2023, with the view to making it a long-term partnership from 2024 onwards.

Milano bosses said it was their passion for gymnastics and their constant work towards raising the standards through innovation and inspiration that make them the ideal partner for the FIG.

David Kaitiff, CEO Milano Pro Sport said: “Apart from being delighted and proud, this partnership ushers in a new and exciting opportunity for Milano Pro Sport.

“To be aligned with the global custodians of gymnastics is a privilege and an honour.”

Founded in the early 1990’s, Milano Pro Sport is a manufacturer of gymnastics leotards and gym wear, and is one of the most globally recognised brands in the gymnastics industry.

Morinari Watanabe, President of the Federation of International Gymnastics said. “We look forward to collaborating with a reputable brand in the gymnastics leotard industry.

“FIG and Milano Pro Sport are well aligned brands and we hope that the partnership will continue for many years to come”.

