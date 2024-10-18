Preston set to get first MB Chicken outlet in England as signs go up
The Canadian company currently has two stores in Northern Ireland - in Lisburn and Belfast - but none elsewhere in the UK.
But that looks set to change after signage went up in one of the units in Preston’s Miller Arcade.
The premises formerly housed Fino Tapas site and before that it was Olive Tree brasserie.
Founded in 1969, the Ontario-based chain is one of the fastest growing franchises in Canada and the largest business of its kind in Canada
It has around 236 units worldwide and the brand is now looking to expand into the UK.
It’s part of the brand's ambitious expansion plans which also include new stores in Pakistan and Mexico this year.
The chain says it offers “Hand-cut fried chicken and taters, sandwiches, tenders and more, seasoned and cooked to perfection, Canadian-style! “
No exact date has been confirmed yet for the opening.
