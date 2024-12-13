Across Wyre, 22 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They include the extension of a dentist, updates on a new Co-op store and the demolition of four homes amongst other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
1. Latest Wyre planning applications
Wyre planning applications validated between December 2-December 8 | Google Maps
2. Lamb Lane House, School Lane, Winmarleigh PR3 0JY
Application validated on Dec 2 for proposed first floor rear extension and erection of garage and car port to side of dwelling | Google Maps
3. Broadgate Farm, Bleasdale Lane, Bleasdale PR3 1UR
Application validated on Dec 2 for erection of a new cattle building | Google Maps
4. Broadgate Farm, Bleasdale Lane, Preston PR3 1UR
Application validated on Dec 2 for erection of a new concrete slurry tank with cover | Google Maps
5. Land adjacent to Tyrer Farm, Island Lane, Winmarleigh PR3 0LA
Application validated on Dec 2 for Telecommunications notification - Regulation 5 notification for the installation of 5.no 10m wooden telegraph poles | Google Maps
6. Pool Barn, Ridgy Pool Farm, Skitham Lane, Pilling PR3 6BD
Application validated on Dec 2 for non-material amendment to planning permission 24/00136/FUL to relocate the siting of the garage 4m north along the track | Google Maps
