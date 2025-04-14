Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 54-year-old man has been jailed for 27 years for the attempted murder of a British Transport Police (BTP) Special Constable.

Russell Smith, of Shakespeare Road, Preston, was found guilty of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article by a jury at Preston Crown Court on Thursday, February 27.

54-year-old Russell Smith (pictured has been jailed for 27 years for the attempted murder of a British Transport Police (BTP) Special Constable. | British Transport Police

He was sentenced today and must serve a minimum of 18 years in prison before he can be considered for parole, with an extended five years on licence.

The court heard how, at around 9.30pm on 7 September 2024, the victim, a BTP Special Constable, was working a policing operation at Preston station to ensure passenger safety during the Radio 2 Summer festival.

Smith approached the officer from behind while he was advising two members of the public on their travel plans, repeatedly moving his hand to his trouser pocket where he had a kitchen knife concealed.

Smith followed the officer outside the station standing directly behind him and staring at him with his hand on the knife in his pocket.

Then, as the officer walked into the station, Smith pulled the knife from his pocket, raised it above his head and ran towards the officer, stabbing him in the back of the neck.The force of the blow caused the officer to fall forwards and Smith moved towards him again with the knife as his victim tried to crawl away.

A colleague who heard the officer’s screams ran to his aid and Smith backed away. On realising his colleague had been stabbed he used his captor spray to restrain Smith who dropped the knife while another officer handcuffed Smith.

The stabbing took place at Preston railway station last month. | Google

The officer sustained a puncture wound to the thoracic spine area and it is only by sheer luck that this injury did not cause life threatening or life changing injuries.

Assistant Chief Constable Charlie Doyle said: “Justice has been served today as Russell Smith has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term for this violent and targeted attack on a British Transport Police Special Constable.

“We hope the officer, who has already returned to his duties protecting the public and keeping the railway safe, can now gain some closure from what was an horrific experience.”

No police officer, particularly those who take on an unpaid role such is their commitment to making a difference and protecting their community, should be subject to violence like this and we will continue to support him through his ongoing recovery.

“I would like to extend my thanks to the investigation team for their dedication and hard work in securing this outcome.”