Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New research has revealed the top 10 UK areas with the most anti-social behaviour offences with Lancashire places making the list. The security experts at Get Licensed have looked at ONS data to reveal the most dangerous areas of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This data has taken into account the rate of crime, violent crime, stalking and harassment, theft offences, drug offences and public order offences which was then normalised per 1,000 people and each region awarded a crime score out of 10.

Taking the crown as the most antisocial area of the UK is Blackpool, with just over 66 antisocial behaviour offences per 1,000 people.

Taking the crown as the most antisocial area of the UK is Blackpool, with just over 66 antisocial behaviour offences per 1,000 people.

In total, 9,351 antisocial behaviour incidents were recorded in 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nuisance was the category of antisocial behaviour with the most recorded incidents, followed by personal and environmental.

Preston ranked third on the list with just under 50 antisocial behaviour offences per 1,000 people.

There were 7,290 reports of antisocial behaviour, with 5,201 of these categorised as nuisance offences.

Despite being in third-place, antisocial behaviour in Preston has decreased by 17 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The top 10 UK areas with the most anti-social behaviour offences per 1,000 people, are as follows:

Blackpool - 66.34.

Westminster - 65.97.

Preston - 49.38.

Burnley - 46.12.

Camden - 45.42.

Hyndburn - 40.85.

Tower Hamlets - 40.04.

Blackburn with Darwen - 38.27.

Middlesbrough - 38.04.

Kensington and Chelsea - 37.63.

The Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales Baroness Newlove whose husband Garry Newlove was murdered by a gang of youths outside their home in 2007 has launched a survey to gain insight into victims’ experiences of anti-social behaviour.

She said: "As I know only too well, experiencing persistent anti-social behaviour can be like a living nightmare.

"The cumulative impact of the behaviour can devastate victims’ lives, affecting their sleep, work, relationships, health, and feelings of safety in their own home. "This is why it’s so important to hear directly from victims, so that their experiences can inform the legislation and policy changes I put forward and they address the challenges these victims face."