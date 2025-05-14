A Blackpool holiday park has reached out to neighbours to reassure them that a move to vary the premises licence of one of its bar amenities would not lead to loud noise and disturbance late at night.

Marton Mere Holiday Park, on Mythop Road, applied to Blackpool Council’s licensing panel to vary the premises license in respect of the Owners’ Exclusive Lounge on the site.

An application for a premises licence variation at Marton Mere Holiday Park was lodged wih Blackpool Council's licensing panel | National World

The licence currently authorises certain permissions inside the premises only, these being the sale of alcohol (for consumption “on” the premises within the Owner’s Exclusive Lounge ), live music from Monday to Sunday 11am to 2am and late night refreshment from Monday to Sunday from 11pm to 2am.

What are the proposed changes?

The variation application requests permission to:

 Extend the licensed area to include the bowling green)

 To permit the sale of alcohol from 11.00 to 23.00 on Monday to Sunday in the external area of the premises.

 To permit the sale of alcohol for consumption off the premises from 11.00 to 02.00 to match the hours that alcohol for consumption on the premises is already permitted. 

 To update the conditions attached to the licence including permitting non-caravan owners to access the external areas of the premises.

However, there would be no change to the hours for the provision of licensable activities or the opening hours of the premises

The licensing panel members - Councillors Jon Bamborough, Pam Brookes and Graham Baker - were aware that two set of neighbours had raised concerns about the application, gearing that there would be an increase in late night noise and antisocial behaviour.

What the applicants say

Nick Landells, the legal advisor for Poppleston Allen Solicitors, on behalf of site operators Haven Holidays, to,d the panel: “Marton Mere is one of 30 holiday parks run by Haven cross the UK and is a big economic driver for Blackpool, bringing in many people during the year.

“The Owner’s Exclusive Lounge operates as a retreat for the caravan owners on the site, away from the madding crowd of the main complex.

“We are seeking to extend the licensing hours of the bowling green, open it up to holidaymakers using the park, people who are not caravan owners but are also not general members of the public.

“The application will mean that when activities such as outdoor cookery lessons or art class are held there, people attending will be able to get tea , coffee, cold drinks and alcoholic drinks from a pop-up bar, on an occasional basis.

“It will not mean that members of the public can come in, or that there will be a laetr bar or indeed live music performed outside.”

He said there had been mediation with the two households who had raised objections over their concerns and Haven had reaches dut to them to hear their concerns and explain what the application actually entailed.

He also added although the police had included a number of conditions they had stipulated, should permission be granted, neither the police Environment Health had felt the need to address the licensing panel over concerns.

The councillors sought clarification on how the changes would work in actuality.

Coun Baker asked Mr Landells if the approval to the application would lead to a flood of holiday makers coming across the whole park site, trying to get into the lounge bar and the outside pop-up bar.

Mr Landells said; “Thee are other bars selling cheaper drinks on the site. This would be a situation where people attending events like outdoor cooking, art classes and other activities would be able to enjoy a drink in this outdoor area, which they can't do at the moment.

“They would not be allowed into the Owners’ Lounge itself, which requires an owners card.”

The applicants have been told that a decision is likely to be made tomorrow (Wednesday May 14) and they would be informed of the outcome in due course.