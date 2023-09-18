Pink Floydian, the premier Pink Floyd tribute band, plan to captivate audiences with their mesmerising live performance.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Music fans are in for a treat when the mesmerising Pink Floydian perform at Marine Hall, Fleetwood this October.

Pink Floydian, the premier Pink Floyd tribute band, plan to captivate audiences with their mesmerising live performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 8-piece tribute band, known for their uncanny ability to recreate the iconic sound and spirit of Pink Floyd, promise an immersive experience that will transport fans back to the golden era of progressive rock.

Pink Floydian's upcoming show at Marine Hall on October 7 at 7.30pm promises to be a sonic and visual spectacle, complete with meticulously crafted renditions of Pink Floyd's greatest hits, stunning light displays, and breathtaking visuals.

Audiences can expect to be taken on a musical voyage through classics like "Comfortably Numb," "Wish You Were Here," and "Another Brick in the Wall and to celebrate its’ 50th anniversary they will perform a full rendition of Dark Side of the Moon.

With their attention to detail and unwavering commitment to authenticity, Pink Floydian has earned the admiration of Pink Floyd enthusiasts worldwide. Don't miss the opportunity to witness the magic of Pink Floyd brought to life by Pink Floydian. Get your tickets now for a night of timeless music and nostalgia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Lynne Bowen, Leisure, Health and Community Engagement Portfolio Holder said: "We are lucky to be able to welcome such an authentic and well-loved act as Pink Floydian to Marine Hall, Fleetwood. It promises to be an enchanting show full of incredibly accurate renditions.”

Tickets for the performance are prices at £20.