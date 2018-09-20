Prague proposal lead to couple's perfect day

A honeymoon in Portugal followed the wedding of Blackpool mental health nurse Lisa Westwood and Luke Nicholson.

They tied the knot at the Carousel Hotel in Blackpool on August 30 and the weather was perfect for their big day.

Luke and Lisa Nicholson

The couple, who live in Blackpool, met nine years ago when Lisa was at university and she went along to Luke’s brother’s 21st birthday night out.

They hit it off straight away and it didn’t take long before they moved in together.

Lisa, 28, said: Luke proposed to me when on holiday with family in Prague.

“It was a really cold snowy day and we went on a walk to the top of Prague castle where Luke got down on one knee. We now go to Prague every year and visit the castle every time.

When they decided to get married they booked their wedding and found out shortly afterwards that Lisa was pregnant with their son, Elijah, who is now seven months old.

“Elijah was the little star of the day. It was absolutely perfect, we had the whole package at Carousel Hotel and Zara, the wedding co ordinator, was brilliant, completely stress free day.”

The day had lots of finishing touches - Lukes dad make a sweet cart and post box which was popular with guests and the couple hired a selfie photo mirror from Make it Stand Out.

Luke, 29, a creative artist from Widnes, said: “The day couldn’t have been anymore perfect, with the venue and all our relatives and friends to celebrate with us

Lisa added: “It was the best day ever, I wouldn’t have changed a thing.”