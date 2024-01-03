Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parts of Fleetwood - including the Rossall area - were hit by power cuts around the New Year period.

There was considerable speculation on Fleetwood social media sites about the cause of the black-outs.

Some residents thought they may be linked to leaflets from Electricity North West, which offered advice about power cuts just days before the outages actually occurred. But the energy firm said the two were not linked and it was simply a coincidence - the leaflets were just part of a general information bulletin which was habitually sent out at the start of each year.

A spokesperson for Electricity North West said today (Wednesday January 3): “Over the last two days, we’ve received reports of power cuts in the Fleetwood area due to two separate faults with an underground electricity cable.