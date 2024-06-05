Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A giant tortoise, musicians from Canada and thought-provoking theatre pieces will be ready for audiences to enjoy in Poulton next week with the arrival of Spot On Festival.

Taking place from 14-16 June, the festival will be jam-packed with theatre, music, dance, puppets, comedy and spoken word and is suitable for all ages.

The event, with some ticketed, some free activities, includes an artisan makers market curated by Hopeful and Glorious and will take place in Poulton-le-Fylde Community Hall, St. Chad’s Church, Poulton Library, and the town centre’s public outdoor spaces.

From the Monster Ceilidh Band’s alternative folk music, to classical musicians The Meraki Duo, comedy from Kate Fox and down to earth soprano Nicola Mills, there is plenty to provide uplifting and memorable experiences.

On and around the Marketplace Festival Stage on Saturday June 15, compèred by Coastal Radio DAB's Scott Gallagher, there will be performances from local groups including Encore Singers, 3AM, BMS Contemporary Choir, Carelton Ukulele Strummers, Poulton People’s Choir, The Chaddeans, Capricorn Singers, Over Wyre Brass Band (youth), Jasmine’s Jazz Piano, Black Out Theatre Company and The Sound of Music Singalong.

The Singalong is the showcase of the bookable singing workshop earlier in the day with Loz Kay, Director of Lancashire: County of Song.

Loz Kaye, director of County of Song said :"County of Song is delighted to be working with the Spot on Festival to programme and promote fantastic local vocal talent.

“We're also pleased to be hosting a 'Singing for the Brain' session for people with dementia and their friends, family and carers. This shows the real value of song in supporting our health and wellbeing, and the amazing activity that's going on in this area in Poulton."

Over on the Furness Building Society Stage outside Booths, three members of popular Poulton favourites Spiral Scouts will be joined by songwriter George Spittal for original tunes with thoughtful lyrics, quirky rhythms and tribal beats.

On the stage over the course of the day audiences can also enjoy Blue Moose Dance, Tune Up, Carlton Ukelele Strummers and Over Wyre Brass Band.

Families can enjoy theatre with Ten in the Bed; outdoor children’s pole-theatre show the Pirate Princess and Splat! a funny show about art which includes an art workshop in the ticket price.

There’s a Library at the Edge of the World to be explored; a children’s gig to dance at, and of course, Zelva the giant tortoise will be ready to meet and greet festival-goers.

David Gallagher, the director of Appletree Finance, Festival Supporters said: “I applaud the efforts of the team at Spot on Festival and hope everyone in Poulton Le Fylde and beyond supports the three day festival of entertainment for the whole family.

“Local businesses will benefit from the increased footfall and hopefully make the event also a profitable one and encourage future festivals to take place.”

Bringing the festival to a close, the popular Swing Commanders present their take on well-crafted songs from the thirties to the fifties, from American Songbook classics to Western Swing and Novelty songs, overlaying these with lush vocal harmonies and hot solos.

Spot On, run by Culturapedia, is Lancashire’s rural and library-touring theatre network.

They promote over 50 shows a year, but this is the first time they’ve held a festival of this scale over a weekend.