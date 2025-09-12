Poulton to honour 85 years since Battle of Britain with RAF Cadets parade and ceremony
The event will be held on Sunday, September 14 at 2pm in Market Square.
It will feature a parade of Royal Air Force Cadets, led by their commanding officer Flt. Lt. Antony De Domenico.
The cadets will receive an address from the Town Crier and a blessing from Rev. Canon Martin Keighley, Vicar of St Chad’s.
The Mayor of Wyre, Cllr Steve Nicholls, will also lay a wreath at the town’s war memorial on behalf of the borough.
A spokesman for Wyre Council said: “This is a moment of reflection, respect, and remembrance.
“All are welcome, please join us in honouring those who served and those who gave their lives in defence of our skies and our future.”
The Battle of Britain in 1940 marked a turning point in the war, when British and Allied pilots defended the skies against the German Luftwaffe in what became known as “Britain’s finest hour”.
Residents are invited to join the ceremony to honour those who served and those who gave their lives in the defence of freedom.