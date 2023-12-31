Olivia Knowles completing a tough triathlon in 2023

A popular Poulton hair salon boss who successfully tackled two triathlons in 2023 is now facing her biggest challenge yet after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

Just a few months ago super fit Olivia Knowles, 31, had just completed her second triathlon of the year.

On August 26 she took part in the tough Iron Man 70.3 World Championships in Lahti Finland.

Yet just a few weeks later she started to have concerns over her unusually high resting heart rate and other issues such as as headaches, lightheadedness and mouth ulcers.

After her condition worsened, she took herself to Blackpool Victoria Hospital's A&E unit.

From there she was diagnosed with leukaemia - and then spent six weeks up to Christmas receiving treatment in the hospital's haematology unit after being admitted straightaway.

Olivia, who runs the Olivia Knowles Hair and Beauty studio in Poulton, has praised staff at the unit is now supporting efforts to raise funds to buy extra soft furnishing for its ward.

She said: "Blackpool Victoria hospital have been phenomenal. I am lost for words how’s amazing they have been.

"The staff on my ward - I did not know this many nice people existed. It is without doubt the best place to win this fight."

Lucy Neale, 33, who works at the salon and is a close pal, has helped set up a GoFundMe page to raise extra funds for the unit through a sponsored pony trek being undertaken by 11 year old daughter, Betsie.

Lucy said: "Olivia is incredibly fit and completed two triathlons this year so it was such a shock when she was diagnosed with leukaemia just a few months later.

Betsie Neale is raising money for a hospital ward through a marathon pony ride

"It usually occurs in older people aged 50 and over, so this was so unexpected - Olivia is only 31 and in really good shape.

"When she said she wanted to help the unit because of the wonderful treatment she has had there, my daughter was really keen to do her bit.

"She is riding 26.2 miles - the distance of a marathon - around a field in Over Wyre on her pony Blackjack and we've set up a GoFundMe page as well."

