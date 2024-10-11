Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Poulton Rotary Club is marking 75 years of camaraderie and supporting the local community.

On October 2, the club marked 75 years with an anniversary meal at the Shovel Inn, in Hambleton with members of the club and their friends and families.

Over the last eight decades, the club and its members has tried its best to help those less fortunate than themselves and support local charitable organisations.

A lot of the work the club does is based around fundraising. This year the fundraising is focused on raising money for Brian House Children’s Hospice and the North West Air Ambulance.

Christine Richards, President of Poulton Rotary Club, said: “We are part of Rotary Great Britain and Ireland. There are rotary clubs all over the world, made up of people who all volunteer their time. We all work in our own Rotaries and we raise money for charities.

“A local primary school who needs books can write to us and we can support them. We are doing a cheese and wine auction at the pub where we meet in November to raise money for Northwest Air Ambulance.”

The group meets at the Shovels Inn in Hambleton every two weeks.

L-R: Rotarian Roger Critchley, staff member Shorni Foster, club president Stuart Boaler, staff member Janet Miller and Rotarian Brian Smith. Photo: Poulton Rotary Club

Mrs Richards described the club hitting 75 years as ‘marvellous’.

She said: “All I can think about is all those people who went before and volunteered their time. Many are not here any more because the club, is 75 years old. Those who started the club, if they had been in their 30’s, would be at least 105 now.

“One our members got to 90 odd and he has just passed away. These members have dedicated their time for many years and I feel quite privileged.

“I am just walking in the footsteps of people who have done a lot more than I have. We are just trying to carry the legacy on and the good work.”

The District Governor for the Poulton District, Kath Robinson attended the anniversary celebrations on the second of October too and spoke to the club and presented the rotary club with a certificate to mark the 75 year milestone.

Anyone is free to join the Poulton Rotary Club.