We're thrilled we've saved Poulton Post Office

Poulton residents are celebrating a victory as Teanlowe Post Office has been saved from closure.

Poulton-le-Fylde’s community spirit has triumphed as residents have successfully campaigned to save the Teanlowe Post Office from closure.

The much-loved local branch described by many as a ‘vital lifeline’, will remain open beyond September 2025 under a new franchise partner, thanks to a groundswell of local resident support.

In recent months residents rallied around the Post Office recognising its importance not only for postal services but also as a hub for vulnerable and elderly members of the community.

Petitions were signed, local businesses spoke out and residents made their voices heard loud and clear.

A long-time, local resident said: “I’m glad it’s been saved. This is the town that I grew up in and it would’ve made life more difficult for some - particularly the elderly if it were to close.”

This campaign has been a true team effort, with invaluable support from County Councillor Alf Clempson and the borough councillors who have worked closely alongside MP Andrew Snowden to fight for Poulton’s services.

County Councillor Alf Clempson said: “It has easy access, convenient parking and a cash point – in a time, as we all know, that the banks have been closing and taking their cash points with them.

“This post office is a lifeline to many elderly residents and its closure would’ve affected the whole community.

“People would’ve been forced to use a small counter service post office on Station Road, with limited parking which, in turn, would be dangerous due to the unsuitability of the location and all the road safety risks this will bring.”

Andrew Snowden MP and County Councillor Alf Clempson outside the Teanlowe Post Office in Poulton-le-Fylde. | AdamBrierley/UK Parliament

While MP Andrew Snowden played a key role in communicating with Post Office Limited it was the relentless pressure from local people that drove the campaign’s momentum.

From grassroots petitions to local media coverage the community-led effort left no doubt that closing the branch was unacceptable.

Another local resident said: “This post office is essential to the community.

“It's always busy when I have been in there and the staff are great as well as being polite and helpful.”

Snowden acknowledged the strength of local feeling, he said: “A clear victory for Poulton and a testament to what we can achieve when the community stands together.

“The Post Office has heard the message loud and clear - closing the Teanlowe branch was never an option.”

He also confirmed that the branch will remain in the same location and will even see extended Tuesday morning hours when the new franchise takes over next year.

Poulton residents are celebrating a victory as Teanlowe Post Office has been saved from closure. | Google

Concerns remain over the move to a franchise model with residents urging transparency and job protection.

Snowden has said he is pressing Post Office Limited for guarantees that no staff will be laid off and safeguards will be in place for future changes in management.

The campaign has also sparked wider conversations about access to financial services in Poulton.

Calls for a dedicated banking hub are growing with residents hoping this victory is just the beginning of revitalising local services.