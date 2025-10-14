A nursing home in Poulton-le-Fylde has been rated “requires improvement” by the Care Quality Commission after inspectors raised concerns about staffing, safe care, medicines and leadership.

Alexandra Nursing Home on Moorland Road provides care for older people, including those living with dementia and physical disabilities.

The inspection, carried out on July 1 and 2, highlighted concerns over staffing levels, safe care and treatment and governance.

A nursing home in Poulton-le-Fylde has been rated “requires improvement” by the Care Quality Commission | Matthias Zomer

At the time of the assessment, 100 people were living at the 117-bed home. A warning notice was issued on September 9 for failing to meet regulations relating to safe care.

Residents praised the kindness of staff. One said: “They are nice people, always asking if they can do things for you,” while another commented: “I do feel safe, it is very secure here.”

A relative added: “They are caring. [Family member] does have his favourites.”

However, inspectors found areas requiring improvement.

Medicines were not always administered safely, and some residents did not always receive the one-to-one support they needed.

Observations revealed that on one day, a resident missed breakfast because staff were attending to others.

Infection control and cleaning were also inconsistent, with a communal bathroom and laundry requiring deep cleaning.

Staff spoke candidly about pressures. One said: “Sometimes I just want to walk out, it’s very stressful. When we are fully staffed it works like clockwork.”

Another added: “People are receiving the bare minimum at the moment.”

The CQC said governance systems were not always effective.

Care plans did not always contain correct information, medicines audits failed to identify concerns, and staff training was not consistently completed.

Despite these concerns, the report noted positive steps.

Inspectors observed staff treating people with dignity, supporting relationships with family and friends, and providing a range of activities.

One resident said: “No problem at all with the food. The meals are on time and if you don’t want anything they will sort something else out for you.”

A spokesperson for Alexandra Nursing Home said: “Alexandra Care Home acknowledges the findings of the recent Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection, which rated the service as ‘requires improvement’ overall.

“While we are naturally disappointed by this outcome, we are proud that the report recognises many areas of strength and progress - and we want to highlight the significant positive changes that have taken place under our new management team.

“Over the past year, Alexandra Care Home with nursing has undergone a period of transformation. A new leadership and governance structure has been established, bringing fresh focus and continuous improvement in the quality of care and support we provide.

“Although the overall rating moved from ‘good’ to ‘requires improvement’ in one domain, this does not fully reflect the substantial progress and improvements that have been made since the inspection period. In fact, the CQC report highlights a number of positive developments, including more robust auditing systems, new medication management processes, improved care planning and a strengthened management structure.

Kim Truscott, Group Operations Manager, added: “We are proud of the dedication and hard work of our team, who have embraced a culture of improvement and learning.

“Since the inspection, we have implemented robust systems for governance and accountability, strengthened our management oversight, and invested in staff development to ensure the highest possible standards of care. The improvements already in place are making a real difference every day.’

“We remain fully committed to working closely with the CQC and our partners to demonstrate and sustain the progress we’ve made.

“Our goal remains unchanged - to provide safe, high-quality, and person-centred care for every individual who uses our service.”

The full CQC report can be found at: https://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-115691901/reports/AP14003/overall